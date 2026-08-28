Kilrush to host Genealogy Conference this October

The town of Kilrush in West Clare will host a Genealogy Conference this year that will focus on the 1926 census.

Kilrush will welcome the Irish diaspora with expert guidance on the 1926 Census, Clare ancestry, and meaningful connections to home and heritage.

2026 marks a landmark moment for Irish genealogy with the public release of the 1926 Irish census on 18 April 2026, the first new census records to become available in 65 years.

- Advertisement -

With the 1921 census cancelled due to the War of Independence, the 1926 census provides the first comprehensive snapshot of Ireland after independence and is expected to spark a major surge in genealogical research.

In anticipation of this historic release, the Kilrush and District Historical Society (KDHS) is organising the Kilrush Genealogy Conference 2026: From the Great Famine to the 1926 Census, to be held in Kilrush, Co. Clare, from Friday 9 – Sunday 11 October 2026.

The conference will feature a distinguished line-up of speakers: Zoe Reid (National Archives of Ireland); Catriona Crowe (formerly National Archives of Ireland); Fiona Fitzsimons (Trinity College Dublin and the Irish Family History Centre); Maurice Gleeson (DNA expert); John Grenham (johngrenham.com); Rachel Murphy (University of Limerick) and David Ryan (ryangenealogicalresearch.com). A team of experienced genealogists will also provide one-to-one consultations throughout the weekend.

Optional activities include a Loop Head Peninsula bus tour, a visit to Scattery Island, and a conference closing dinner (bookable via the website). Free events include a historical walking tour of Kilrush and a traditional music seisiún.

The organisers invite anyone with Irish ancestors, at home or across the Irish diaspora to attend.