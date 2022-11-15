Milford’s Annual ‘Light up a Memory’ on December 4th

Milford Hospice’s Annual ‘Light up a Memory’ event, one of the most important fundraisers for the Hospice, will mark its 24th anniversary and the first in person event since 2019.

This year the popular fundraiser will be taking place on Sunday 4th of December at 4pm in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Casteltroy, Limerick, V94X832.

Last year, circa 20,000 people were lovingly remembered with lights sponsored in their names, and we anticipate that a similar number of memories will light up the sky in Milford this year on the Light Up a Memory tree, as the focus is very much on cherishing family, both those still with us and those loved ones who are no longer with us at this special time.

Milford Care Centre would like to thank Cook Medical for supporting the ‘Light up a Memory’ ceremony, along with a number of local companies that support us.

Mary O’Brien, Chief Executive of Milford Care Centre, said that “Milford Care Centre are delighted to announce that this year’s Light Up a Memory ceremony will be returning to an in-person event, our first since 2019. Due to Covid still being prevalent in the community and the risks it brings to healthcare facilities, the venue this year is in the neighbouring church. We have missed sharing this special event in a face to face setting and are delighted to once again have this event in person. We would like to thank Milford church for hosting our ever-popular Christmas fundraiser.

Light Up A Memory is an opportunity for us all to pause and reflect on the important things in life; family, friends and our community. The ceremony is a time to remember all our loved ones who have left everlasting memories on our lives. Milford Care Centres aim and continued focus, is to deliver the best care to our patients and residents each day and to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all who enter its doors. The funds raised through events such as the Light Up a Memory with donations from the communities across the Midwest help us to do this. We hope that you can come together with your family and friends and join us for this special evening on the 4th of December 2022 at 4pm.”

Bill Doherty, Executive Vice President EMEA for Cook Medical added: “We are delighted to continue our association with Milford Care Centre through our support of ‘Light Up A Memory’ 2022.Cook Medical has a long history of supporting community work locally and Milford Care Centre has long held a special place in the hearts and minds of all working at our campus in Limerick. We are proud to be associated with a charity that does so much for Mid-West community”.

The ‘Light up a Memory’ Christmas tree lights are a unique gift whereby a light can be sponsored for a loved one; each light placed on the tree will remain illuminated until Sunday, 1st January of 2023. A specially designed ‘Light up a Memory’ card is also available for each light sponsored; this can be sent to relatives at home or abroad or to the family of a deceased relative or friend.

Milford Care Centre extends an open invitation to all, not just those who have availed of our services, to sponsor a light. Light Up A Memory’ lights are available to purchase now for just €5 online at www.milfordcarecentre.ie or by calling the Fundraising department at Milford Care Centre on 061 485859.

When completing the process online, sponsors can also participate in an online Tribute Book, this has become a popular tradition to let relatives and friends know that a light has been sponsored for their loved one.