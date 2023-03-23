Gardaí host Property Marking and Farm Machinery Advice clinics

Clare Gardaí will host property marking and farm machinery advice clinics at Ballyea GAA ground this Saturday (March 25th).

The Clare County Property Marking Scheme is part of a nationwide property marking programme which aims to combat property theft and assist in the identification and return of stolen property.

Property that is marked is less likely to be targeted and less desired by thieves.

- Advertisement -

Ennis Community Policing Unit and Clare County Council are hosting a property marking clinic at Ballyea GAA pitch on Saturday, March 25th from 10am to 2pm.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Bring your property, eircode and identification. Garda Brendan Condon, PSV officer will also be in attendance to give farm machinery advice on trailer and towing safety, driver licensing and agricultural machinery on the roads.”