Anyone with cold/flu symptoms asked to say home

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is appealing to the people of Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary to stay at home and to avoid socialising if they are showing signs of cold and flu.

The Mid-West region is seeing a significant rise in respiratory infections, and this is having a considerable negative impact on our health service, which is experiencing unprecedented levels of pressure.

Social activity and attending work while unwell will increase the risk of outbreaks in the community and in healthcare settings.

COVID-19 and flu are widely circulating in the community, which means outbreaks are more likely to occur in congregate or busy healthcare settings, including hospitals and long-term care facilities.

For example, Public Health Mid-West is investigating more than 15 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, involving more than 200 cases among residents and staff. Four long-term care facilities have more than 20 cases*.

In the past seven days, Public Health Mid-West has been notified of 582 COVID-19 cases* in Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary (including North/South Tipperary). This is more than double the level in the week before Christmas Day.

Public Health Mid-West has recorded a significant increase since mid-December. In the week 51 (week ending December 24), 273 cases were recorded, which is almost double the previous week. In week 52 (week ending December 31), there were 246 cases. Over the past four days (January 1-4), there have been an estimated 186 new cases*.

To be protected, we ask that everyone keeps up-to-date with their free COVID-19 booster vaccines. Of note, those aged 18-49 can now get a second booster dose – you can book an appointment for this online.

You can get a flu vaccine from your GP or pharmacy. There is also a free nasal spray flu vaccine available for children aged 2-17 years.

Dr Mai Mannix, Area Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “The nature and reality of respiratory diseases is that continued social activity throughout the festive season has likely led to significant transmission in households, and indoor and family gatherings during Christmas. We are likely to have higher numbers of people with flu and COVID-19 for the next few weeks throughout January, which will have an impact on our health service. However, we can reduce this burden by staying at home if we are unwell, availing of COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and avoid visiting vulnerable or elderly relatives if unwell.”

We are urging the public to consider all healthcare alternatives to the Emergency Department (ED). Less acutely unwell patients are asked to first consider our Injury Units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending ED.

Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s are operating as normal. Opening hours for Ennis and Nenagh Injury Units are 8am -8pm and St John’s Injury Unit 8am-7pm. For full contacts for the units, and the services available there, please see: https://www2.hse.ie/services/injury-units

*Data are provisional and subject to change and validation