Body recovered from sea off North Clare

A body was recovered from the sea off the Clare coast on Sunday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 3.00pm when a body was spotted in the water about two kilometres south of O’Brien’s Tower at the Cliffs of Moher.

A multi-agency operation was mounted by the Irish Coast Guard after being contacted by local Gardaí.

- Advertisement -

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked along with the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter and the Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat from Inis Mór.

The Doolin Coast Guard and RNLI boats proceeded to the area where, at around 4.00pm, a body was located and taken from the water by the crew of the Aran Islands lifeboat. The body was transferred to the Doolin Coast Guard boat and taken ashore at Doolin pier.

The casualty, understood to be a woman in her 40s, was formally pronounced dead before her remains were transported by hearse to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place later.

The death is being treated as a personal tragedy.

The recovery operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.