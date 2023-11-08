Survey identifies housing and transport as key priorities

The provision of housing and the need for improved public transport have been identified as the top priorities by the people of Clare in a new survey.

The Clare Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), a subcommittee of Clare County Council, in collaboration with Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board has published the findings of The Clare Survey 2023 which was conducted through Ireland Thinks.

Individuals from 37 towns and villages participated in the review, which captures Clare-specific data to complement emerging Census 2022 data with the strategic aim of informing local planning and decision making in the County across all agencies and stakeholders. The results of The Clare Survey will also be used to target funding streams to support the development of projects and initiatives that benefit the county.

Cllr. Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, commented, “The results of this survey provide a real time specific dataset for Clare and will be invaluable in informing community groups, voluntary organisations, and public sector bodies in their planning and decision making with a view to securing and directing funding and resources into the County.”

Welcoming the Clare Survey 2023, LCDC Chairperson Paul Patton said, “The survey builds on the previous Clare Survey commissioned by the LCDC in 2018. The availability of data specific to Clare is vital to all agencies working in the County and is identified as a key enabler for informed local planning and decision making. While the LCDC welcome the Census 2022 emerging data, the collation of the Clare Survey 2023 provides a further snapshot of the socio-economic profile of County Clare through the survey participants, reaffirming its alignment with Census data”.

Bernadette Haugh, Chief Officer of the LCDC added, “The publication of the survey is timely as it coincides with the preparation of the Local Economic and Community Plan process which is currently at an advanced stage.”

She continued, “The Clare Survey will be used by the LCDC and Economic SPC to develop a series of key local Actions to be delivered in the first of three two-year implementation plans that will be published alongside the LECP Framework document.”

The top priority identified in the survey is the provision of housing, with the Clare public favouring more housing being built in their localities, particularly affordable housing. In relation to public transport, the Clare public expressed a desire for more routes and services to be prioritised. When asked which routes should be added, respondents identified specific services that would help commuters getting to and from work or educational facilities.

The survey highlighted educational programmes as a lower order of priority with courses in health and social care degree/vocational courses, business and finance employer led courses and Arts/Design/ Music hobby courses identified as the preferred choice by Clare respondents.

In terms of the environment, the Survey identified a clear appetite for sustainable energy technology which would offer energy saving options for those surveyed.=

The Clare Survey 2023 findings can be viewed on Clare County Council’s website at http://www.clarecoco.ie/services/Community/lcdc where all respondent raw data is available for further analysis, evaluation and interpretation.