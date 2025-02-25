Man seriously injured in aggravated burglary in Clarecastle

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance with their investigation into a serious incident in Clarecastle at the weekend.

A man was hospitalised after being seriously assaulted by an intruder at his home.

The aggravated burglary took place in the Cluain Árd Estate in Clarecastle on Saturday evening.

- Advertisement -

Shortly before 7.30pm, Gardaí received a report of a man entering a residential property in the village. A a man in his early 30s, who was in the apartment at the time, was seriously assaulted with an implement.

The perpetrator fled the scene while the injured man male was assessed at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics before being transported to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. The man’s injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí have described this as a serious incident and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 68 48 100 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.