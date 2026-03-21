Rescue 115 airlifts critically injured assault victim to hospital

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter has airlifted a critically injured woman to hospital following an incident in Co Tipperary this this evening.

The woman in her 20s sustained injuries in an alleged serious assault on the R494 road that links the M7 motorway with the village of Birdhill. The incident occurred at around 5.30pm.

Rescue 115 had been returning to base from training in Co Kerry when the crew was tasked to the scene. The woman was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick where she remains in a critical condition.

- Advertisement -

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were on the R494 between Birdhill and the M7 motorway between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, 21st March 2026 and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.