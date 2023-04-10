Back-to-back shouts for Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat

The volunteer crew of the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat responded to back-to-back emergency calls on the lake today.

The first callout was to search for a possible missing person while the second was to assist a kayaker in difficulty in the water.

At 10.28am, watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry requested Lough Derg RNLI to launch following a report from a resident on Illaunmore of a speedboat at an unsafe location north of the island and appeared not to have anyone on board. The lifeboat crew was requested to check the vessel and determine whether anyone was in need of assistance.

At 10.39am Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat launched and reached the scene at 10.55am. The RNLI lifeboat crew located casualty vessel in the reported area north of Illaunmore. Volunteers navigated the lifeboat through safe water to the casualty vessel, which was close to the shore.

An RNLI crew member waded in to the vessel and found it to be at anchor astern, with a line from it’s bow to a tree on the shore. As the vessel had been made secure, the RNLI volunteer checked through the cabin windows and was satisfied there was no one on board. The lifeboat reported their findings to Valentia Coast Guard, who then stood down the lifeboat . The lifeboat departed the scene at 10.59am and was back at station at 11.12am. The lifeboat was washed down and refuelled at 11.20am.

At 11.45am Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to assist a kayaker reported to be in difficulty in the water in Dromineer Bay, close to St. David’s. At 11.54am the launched for a second time.

En route, two kayakers informed the RNLI crew that they were a party of four and that their companion was in the water to the right of St. David’s. A third kayaker paddling to safety, pointed towards the location of the kayaker in the water. The RNLI volunteers quickly located the person whose profile was low in the water.

At 11.56am the lifeboat was alongside the casualty who had managed to get up on and lie lengthways on their upturned kayak. The casualty was taken onto the lifeboat along with the kayak and paddle. The casualty was feeling cold but was not exhibiting signs of hypothermia. Whilst taking the casualty to safety, the lifeboat met the other three kayakers rowing a sheltered route in the lee of Goose Island. The lifeboat remained with them until they reached safe harbour.

Once delivered safely back on land, the RNLI volunteers advised all four kayakers to change immediately into dry clothing and to have a warm drink. At 12 midday the lifeboat returned to station and at 12.35am was washed down and refuelled.

Aoife Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI said the earlier callout was a ‘false alarm but with good intent’. She thanked the public for their vigilance. Ms Kennedy advises all lake users to ‘check the weather before going afloat and to remember that the water is still cold at this time of year so do dress appropriately for your activity’.