Emergency services deal with collision on N68

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision near Lissycasey this afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at around 1.30pm on N68 Ennis to Kilrush road at Benedin.

The incident was originally reported as a two-vehicle incident but on arrival, emergency services found just one car in a ditch having left the road.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of the Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident.

One person was assessed and treated at the scene for a lower leg injury which is not believed to be serious. The patient was taken by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

Traffic on the route had been reduced to one lane for a time but the road has since been fully reopened.