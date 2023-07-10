Ennis hotel evacuated after fire reported in guest room

Residents and staff were evacuated from an Ennis hotel on Monday night after a fire was reported in a guest room.

The alarm was raised by hotel staff at the West County Hotel on the Limerick road at around 9.15pm. A fire was reported to have broken out in an upstairs bedroom at the rear of the property.

The occupants of the room escaped uninjured while staff evacuated the hotel in accordance with their own emergency procedures.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations responded to the incident while Gardaí and the National Ambulance Service were also alerted.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the hotel and located the fire which was quickly extinguished. The small fire was confined to one room which is understood to have suffered mostly smoke damage.

Once the fire had been dealt with and the area declared safe by fire crews, residents and staff were allowed return inside.