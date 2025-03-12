House fire brought under control in Ennis

Fire crews have dealt with a fire at a domestic residence in Ennis this morning.

The alarm was raised shortly after 8am when emergency services were alerted to a fire at house on Golf Links Road.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the scene along with Gardaí.

On arrival they found a fire in the kitchen and extension areas of a semi-detached home. The occupant of the property had vacated the house before emergency services arrived and was uninjured.

Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control and deployed a hydraulic platform so personnel could inspect the roof area from above and check that the fire was not smouldering beneath any roof tiles.

Once the fire service was happy that there was no further evidence of fire, they left the scene shortly after 11.00am.