Third flight diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

A transatlantic flight has diverted to Shannon Airport this evening after the crew declared a medical emergency.

It was the third flight to divert to the Midwest airport today after passengers were reported to have fallen ill.

Flight SPM-637 was travelling from Paris, France to Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon off Newfoundland in Canada at the time. There were 114 passengers and crew on board the flight. The summer weekly service is marketed by Air Saint-Pierre and operated by ASL Airlines France.

The Boeing 737-700 jet was over 500 kilometres west of Shannon Airport when the crew declared an emergency confirming they had a female passenger who required medical attention. The flight was cleared to turn around and divert to Shannon.

Airport authorities were alerted to the unscheduled arrival while the National Ambulance Service was also requested to dispatch resources to the airport.

The flight landed at 7.02pm and was met on arrival by airport fire crews who were scrambled as a precaution. Ambulance paramedics were also waiting for the flight at the terminal building.

The flight resumed its journey shortly after 8.20pm.

Early this morning, two American Airlines flights travelling from the US to Europe diverted to Shannon after the flight crews declared medical emergencies.

Flight AA-198 was routing from New York to Milan, Italy at the time while flight AA-326 was flying to from Charlotte in North Carolina to Athens in Greece.

Both aircraft landed within 45 minutes of each and were met on arrival by National Ambulance Service paramedics who transported one patient from each flight to hospital for treatment.