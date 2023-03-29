Woman hospitalised after cliff trail fall near Doolin

A woman is recovering in hospital after she was injured in a fall on a walking trail near Doolin this afternoon.

The woman suffered a lower leg injury in the accident which occurred on the popular Burren Way walking trail between Aill Na Searrach and Doolin. The alarm was raised shortly after 1.00pm.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard; National Ambulance Service and Ennistymon Fire Service all responded to the scene.

- Advertisement -

Ambulance paramedics reached the scene first and assessed the woman. Coast Guard volunteers arrived soon afterwards and working together, they recovered the woman from the scene and transported her along the trail to the waiting ambulance.

The woman was later removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.