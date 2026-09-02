Final Call to Register for the Big Beach Clean 2026

Nearly 200 volunteers from county Clare are already registered and ready to join Clean Coasts for the Annual Clean Coasts’ Big Beach Clean, taking place from September 18th to 20th.

Last year, an estimated 2.3 tonnes of litter was removed by almost 400 volunteers in county Clare as part of the Big Beach Clean. This year we want to maximise the positive impact for our coast and inland waterways and encourage beach-lovers nationwide to remove litter and record data on commonly found items.

Supported by Kia Ireland, the Big Beach Clean is an annual call-to-action as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), a global initiative led by Ocean Conservancy to mark the end of the bathing season. In 2025, Big Beach Cleaners were a part of over 630,000 volunteers world-wide that took part in the International Coastal Cleanup.

- Advertisement -

On a national level over 500 groups registered to host a clean-up in Ireland for the Big Beach Clean 2025, with almost 11,000 volunteers ultimately removing approximately 60 tonnes of litter from our marine environment. This year, we want to continue the coastal care efforts and promote citizen science action through filling out the Big Beach Clean Marine Litter Data Cards.

Over 5,000 volunteers nationwide are already set to host a beach clean or join an existing one for 2026 – and you can be a part of that by registering today.

This nationwide event invites individuals, families, and communities to come together, clean their local coastline or waterways, and contribute to this global citizen science effort.

With the deadline for registering for the Big Beach Clean fast approaching, this is a final reminder to volunteers to sign up before 7th September to avail of free a clean-up kit (while stocks last) and make a positive impact on the Irish coast and waterways.

Upon signing up, participants receive all materials needed to run their beach clean and to record litter data using the Clean Coasts Marine Litter Data Cards or the Clean Swell App, which in turn helps contribute to global marine litter research.

Whether you’re an individual or part of a group, visit https://cleancoasts.org/our-initiatives/big-beach-clean/ for more information and to get involved.

Join a Global Citizen Science Effort with the Big Beach Clean

By taking part in the Big Beach Clean and submitting litter data via Marine Litter Data Cards or the Clean Swell app, volunteers contribute to a global initiative tackling marine pollution led by Ocean Conservancy. This data helps shape international policies tackling ocean pollution and has already led to bans on items like plastic bags and straws worldwide. Closer to home, insights gathered through previous Big Beach Cleans have informed key Clean Coasts campaigns such as Bin the Butt and Break Up With Plastic.

The data collected in last year’s Big Beach Clean showed that the five most collected litter items were fishing gear, plastic pieces, microplastics, cigarette butts and food wrappers. This year, on our Corporate Social Responsibility clean-ups with companies, we have set them a challenge of who can find the most cigarette butts in fifteen minutes. One corporate group currently leads with over 800 butts collected in just a quarter of an hour. Many people do not realise that cigarette butts contain invisible plastic as they are made from plastic filaments. If you would like to take on this challenge as part of your Big Beach Clean, we encourage you to do so.

As litter often travels from towns and cities through drains into our waterways. That’s why, in partnership with the National Spring Clean, the Big Beach Clean welcomes volunteers from both coastal and inland communities to take action for their local environment.

Cathal Kealey, Head of Marketing and PR at Kia Ireland commented “Kia Ireland is delighted to see so many community groups and individuals nationwide signing up for the Big Beach Clean. Our global support of ‘The Ocean Cleanup’ has a long-term objective of removing 90% of floating ocean plastic worldwide by 2040. Locally, our support of the Big Beach Clean 2026 ensures that cleanup kits are distributed to volunteers that sign up to registered cleanups across the country. In line with to our global clean up initiatives that are designed to combat ocean pollution, we would urge as many people as possible to register for their local beach clean this September. We are looking forward to joining some of the many groups across the country over the weekend of the 18th to 20th of September and beyond.”

Bronagh Moore, An Taisce’s Clean Coasts Manager commented “We’re looking forward to another great turnout this year for our annual Big Beach Clean. Now more than ever it’s important that we show up and play our part in protecting our ocean. We encourage everyone, no matter your location, to get involved and record your findings. By working together, we’re not only cleaning our beaches and waterways we’re showing policy makers and world leaders that protecting our ocean and waterways is a priority for us.

Registrations will close at midnight on the 7th of September. For more information and to register, visit cleancoasts.org/our-initiatives/big-beach-clean/