Large-scale litter survey and clean-up at Spanish Point beach

An Taisce’s Clean Coasts programme is collaborating with organisations in Ireland, Portugal, Spain, and France on the Free LitterAT project, an initiative under the INTERREG Atlantic Area programme aimed at advancing efforts toward litter-free coastlines along the Atlantic.

As part of the project, Clean Coasts is working closely with key stakeholders to analyse waste management practices within the fishing sector and engage coastal communities in critical actions such as beach clean-ups and marine litter surveys.

Last week, Clean Coasts officers Olivia Jones and Ollie O’Flaherty joined forces with the Transition Year students from Spanish Point Community School and Spanish Point community group for a large-scale litter survey and beach clean-up at Spanish Point Beach, County Clare.

- Advertisement -

On the day the group of 42 volunteers in total collected 80kg of waste during their clean-up, and performed citizen science actions by recording data of their findings for use in the Free LitterAT project.

This collected data will be instrumental in developing best practice guidelines, creating marine litter simulation models, and providing valuable insights for policymakers in addressing ongoing environmental challenges.

The objectives of the Free LitterAT project are aligned with the findings from Clean Coasts’ Big Beach Clean initiative. In 2023, volunteers and citizen scientists collected 15 times more fishing-related waste on beaches in the western part of the country compared to the previous year, highlighting the urgent need for targeted action on marine litter.

Ollie O’Flaherty, Clean Coasts officer for Clare, said, “The event was a huge success, and it was fantastic to see all the students enjoying the survey and actively participating in such impactful citizen science action on the beach in Spanish Point on a sunny day.”

The Clean Coasts Roadshow is a series of informative talks and workshops tailored for coastal communities across Ireland, taking place between January and May each year. This initiative brings together individuals interested in protecting their local beaches, seas, and marine environments.

The Roadshow events cover a range of topics, including biodiversity, dune systems, marine litter, wildlife, sustainable developments, and the work of local groups and organizations. These events also serve as a platform for community groups to discuss practical matters, such as building volunteer capacity, attracting new members, and sharing responsibilities.