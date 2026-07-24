LAWPRO renamed River Basin Management Service 

The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) has officially become the River Basin Management Service, marking a significant milestone in the organisation’s evolution and its continued role in supporting the delivery of Ireland’s national water quality objectives.

The River Basin Management Service works on behalf of Ireland’s 31 local authorities to protect and restore water quality in our rivers, lakes, estuaries, ground and coastal water through catchment science and local community engagement, and is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Since it was founded, it has awarded €7.5 million to 1,208 community projects supporting local water quality improvements through the Community Water Development Fund and Catchment Support Fund, while also providing regular grants through the Small Grants and Events Scheme and annual Heritage Week funding.

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Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne, TD, said: “I am pleased to announce that the Local Authority Waters Programme will now be known as the River Basin Management Service – a local authority shared service funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

“As we prepare Ireland’s next Water Action Plan, this change of name reflects the organisation’s critical role in coordinating and supporting the protection and restoration of waterbodies across Ireland.

“With support from my department, the River Basin Management Service will continue to provide funding for community groups to improve water quality, to undertake necessary catchment science assessments, and to support local authorities in implementing the Water Action Plan.”

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, said: “I have seen first-hand the incredible work being carried out in communities all around the country to improve water quality and enhance the ecological condition of our rivers, lakes, streams and coastal areas. The rebranded River Basin Management Service is an appropriate name for the programme facilitating this work as it represents the vital link between national policy and local delivery, ensuring that the funding provided by this department empowers passionate community groups to take meaningful action.”

Since it was first founded in 2016, the organisation has worked closely with local authorities, government agencies, communities, landowners, volunteers and stakeholders to improve water quality outcomes and support the implementation of national environmental objectives.

Anthony Coleman, Director of Services at the River Basin Management Service, added: “While the organisation’s name and visual identity are changing, its mission, structure and responsibilities remain unchanged. While the services provided continue to evolve, the River Basin Management Service will continue to operate as the same local authority shared service, dedicated to protecting and restoring water quality across Ireland through catchment science, community engagement, partnership development, funding supports and collaborative action.”

Frank Curran is Chair of the County and City Management Association’s Environment, Climate and Circular Economy Committee and Chief Executive of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council. He said: “The local government sector plays a key role in the implementation of the EU Water Framework Directive. Working on behalf of the sector, the River Basin Management Service supports county and city councils across Ireland to protect and restore water quality through science-led action, partnership and community engagement. Through this vital work, this local authority shared service helps to deliver national and sectoral environmental objectives while providing lasting benefits for communities throughout the country. It will continue to provide this essential technical expertise and local authority coordination.”

The River Basin Management Service will maintain a strong emphasis on community engagement and stewardship of local water bodies, alongside a science-led approach to identifying pressures and targeting solutions to improve water quality. The organisation will continue to grow its Nature-based Solutions programme and the Blue Dot Catchments Programme, co-ordinate the Farming for Water EIP and further develop its training programmes for local authorities.

By adopting the Local Government Ireland identity, in line with other local authority shared services, the River Basin Management Service further strengthens its connection to local government and reinforces the important role it plays in supporting local authorities and the communities they serve nationwide.

A new website – www.riverbasin.ie – will be launched to coincide with the change of name and will provide information for the general public about the work of the River Basin Management Service, its programmes and funding opportunities.

The River Basin Management Service

Formerly known as the Local Authority Waters Programme, the River Basin Management Service works on behalf of Ireland’s 31 local authorities to protect and restore good water quality in our rivers, lakes, estuaries, ground and coastal water through catchment science and local community engagement.

The River Basin Management Service was established to fulfil requirements under the European Union Water Framework Directive and is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. The organisation coordinates the efforts of local authorities and other public bodies in the implementation of the River Basin Management Plan.