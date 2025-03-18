Gardaí investigate theft of car registration plates

Gardaí in Newmarket on Fergus are investigating the theft of registration plates from a vehicle in the Goodwood Estate in the village last week.

The theft took place last Wednesday evening, 12 March, between 8pm and 10pm. The owner parked their vehicle, a white Peugeot 308 in the estate and later discovered the registration plates stolen from this vehicle.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that may have observed any persons or a vehicle that was not familiar in the area to please contact your local Garda Station.

- Advertisement -

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Catriona Holohan said: “We should also be mindful that these plates might be stolen to be used to commit further crimes. With this in mind, I am asking the public to be vigilant. If anyone observes a white Peugeot 308 in their area acting suspiciously, day or night, please contact your local Garda Station or the Garda Emergency Line on 999 or 112”.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Newmarket on Fergus are investigating the theft of a Profit cow box from a farmyard in the Clonlohan area of Newmarket on Fergus between Saturday, 15 March at 10pm and Sunday morning at 10am. The cow-box was silver in colour, 6 by 10 foot double axel and the top of the box was white in colour.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that may have observed a vehicle in the Clonlohan area on Saturday night or Sunday morning to please contact Newmarket on Fergus Garda Station on 061 368172. If anyone has observed a Profit Cowbox in their area since Sunday morning of if they have been approached to buy a cowbox matching this description, please contact your local Garda Station or Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900.

Newmarket on Fergus Gardaí are also investigating the theft of an Ivor Williams trailer from a yard in the Castlefergus area of Quin between Sunday evening at 6pm and Monday morning, 17 March at 10am.

This Ivor Williams trailer is silver in colour with blue along the sides of it. The jockey wheel is missing from the trailer and the right tail light is not working.

Sgt Holohan said: “Again, we are appealing to the public, if anyone has observed a vehicle in the Castlefergus area of Quin on Sunday evening or Monday morning or if they have been approached to buy an Ivor Williams trailer matching this description, please contact your local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”