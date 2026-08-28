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Health and Safety

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Bathing prohibition introduced at Ennis lake

On the advice of the HSE, Clare County Council has today raised a Red Flag at Ballyalla bathing area, indicating a bathing prohibition at this location until further notice.

The restriction has been introduced after the results of routine bathing water samples showed elevated levels of bacteria.

Clare County Council says they will continue to monitor water quality at Ballyalla bathing area and will provide further updates as results become available.

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