Discover the Nature of Sound with Irish Chamber Orchestra

Discover the Nature of Sound with ICO

This autumn, Irish Chamber Orchestra (ICO) opens its new season with NATURE OF SOUND, a captivating celebration of the remarkable expressive power of the string orchestra. Led by acclaimed violinist and Guest Leader Oliver Heath, this extraordinary programme explores landscape, light, memory, and the natural world through music that shimmers, soars and stirs the imagination.

- Advertisement -

At the heart of the programme is Max Richter’s On the Nature of Daylight, one of the most iconic works and recently heard in the acclaimed film Hamnet. Its luminous beauty, aching tenderness and quiet sense of hope have touched millions around the world, creating a moment of stillness that feels both deeply personal and universally shared.

Surrounding Richter’s masterpiece is a rich tapestry of contemporary music from Ireland and beyond. Jane O’Leary’s Strings in the Air, Songs in the Stones, inspired by James Joyce and Claregalway Castle, glows with poetic beauty, while Erkki-Sven Tüür’s Action pulses with exhilarating energy. David Fennessy’s Hirta Rounds evokes the haunting landscape of the remote island of St Kilda, Jessie Montgomery’s dazzling Starburst bursts with vibrant colour, Elaine Agnew’s atmospheric The Moon invites quiet reflection, and Sam Perkin’s Nimbus, commissioned especially for Irish Chamber Orchestra, brings the evening to a radiant close with shimmering textures inspired by the unseen aura surrounding people and places.

Presented in collaboration with the Contemporary Music Centre as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, NATURE OF SOUND celebrates the richness and diversity of contemporary music while showcasing the exceptional artistry of ICO. Featuring music by leading Irish and international composers, the programme reflects our commitment to championing new voices alongside internationally celebrated works.

Proudly based at the University of Limerick and supported by The Arts Council / An Chomhairle Ealaíon, ICO continues to commission new music, champion artistic excellence and share unforgettable live performances with audiences across Ireland and beyond.

Whether you’re discovering contemporary music for the first time or joining us again, we invite you to experience an evening of breathtaking sound, colour, and emotion. Come and lose yourself in music that inspires wonder, sparks the imagination, and lingers long after the last note.

For further information contact: Charlotte Eglington, Communications Manager, Irish Chamber Orchestra, ICO Studio, University of Limerick, Limerick V94 P048. Mobile: 086 8092781 ICO Charity No: 20022006

LISTING

NATURE OF SOUND

Irish Chamber Orchestra Oliver Heath Guest Leader/Director

Jane O’Leary, Strings in the Air, Songs in the Stones

Erkki- Sven Tüür Action

David Fennessy Hirta Rounds

Jessie Montgomery Starburst

Elaine Agnew The Moon

Max Richter On the Nature of Daylight

Sam Perkin Nimbus

Thursday 17 September St. Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick, 7.30pm