UL graduate champions the power of sport for girls 

Balancing elite sport with academic life is no easy feat, but Caoimhe Lally has done just that.

The Purcell Cup-winning captain graduated from University of Limerick this week, reflecting on a student experience defined by teamwork, dedication, and achievement.

“Camogie was such a big part of my UL journey so to finish it off with an All-Ireland final win was very, very sweet,” she said.

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Caoimhe, from Bunratty in County Clare, was conferred with a Bachelor of Business Studies, joining more than 3,000 students graduating as part of the University’s autumn ceremonies.

While her own UL experience has been marked by success on and off the pitch, it has also strengthened her belief in the transformative power of sport for girls and young women.

Growing up, there were no under-six or under-eight camogie teams available to her, so she and a friend trained on the sidelines instead, determined to stay involved in the game.

“I think it’s so important for girls to play sport. Whether it’s camogie, dance, tennis, whatever they want to play.

“I played every sport under the sun – hip hop dancing, horse riding, rugby, but my parents are GAA heads through and through and it was definitely my first love.

“My dad used to bring me out and I couldn’t hit the ball and it would usually end in tears, but he made me stick at it and thank god he did because I ended up falling in love with it and I’ve made the best friends out of it.”

Sport is far more than a pastime for Caoimhe. During periods when both of her parents were battling cancer, camogie provided friendship, routine, and an important source of support.

“Meeting the girls every single evening was the best thing I could have ever asked for,” she explained. “I think everyone goes through their own battles in life and playing sport is definitely one outlet that they should always, always have.”

She also credits UL with providing an environment where women’s sport is valued and supported.

“Everyone is equal, which I absolutely love,” she said, highlighting the University’s five camogie teams and the support across its sporting programmes.

Dave Deady, UL Purcell Cup Team Manager said it was a privilege to watch Caoimhe grow as a player over the four years. “As our captain, Caoimhe led with heart, humour, and a fierce determination that inspired everyone around her.

“What I’ll remember most is the person behind the player, always willing to encourage a teammate and bring people together.”

Offering his congratulations to Caoimhe as she graduates, Mr Deady added: “You’ve earned every success that comes your way!”

Caoimhe’s sporting year extended beyond UL, as she helped the Clare Senior Camogie team win the Division 1B League title – her first senior county silverware – before the team reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

While excelling on the pitch, Caoimhe was also building a strong foundation for a career in marketing and communications.

Caoimhe majored in marketing in the Kemmy Business School and has worked as the marketing executive in her family’s business, the Hotel Woodstock in Ennis, County Clare, throughout her time in UL.

“UL was definitely my top choice when I decided to study business because of how well known the Kemmy Business School is – it’s world renowned and it’s an amazing course,” said Caoimhe.

She also became a UL Student Social Media Officer, creating content for the University’s social media channels. She describes the role as one of the highlights of her time at UL, praising the team for their encouragement and support and noting how much she learned from the experience.

Caoimhe’s next chapter will see her move to Dublin after securing a place on Ryanair’s highly competitive two-year marketing graduate programme, where she hopes to build on the skills developed during her time at UL.

As she begins her professional career, Caoimhe hopes her story will encourage more girls to stay involved in sport and believe in their own potential.

“We had the highest attendance at the camogie finals this year and you see it with the women’s soccer and Irish Rugby filling stadiums – it’s amazing for young girls to look up to.

“But we still need to keep pushing for equality and for young girls to keep going in sports,” she affirmed. “The opportunities and friendships that come from it can make such a difference.”