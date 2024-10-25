Clare Gardaí issue warning over illegal fireworks

As Halloween approaches, An Garda Síochána is reminding the public that the possession, sale, and use of fireworks are illegal and pose serious risks to public safety.

We need everybody to work together to have a safe and fun Halloween. With regard to fireworks, don’t buy them, ignite them or use them. Firstly, they are illegal but secondly, they are dangerous. They can cause serious injury as they are unregulated.

Illegal fireworks may lack safety standards, potentially increasing the risk of injury, fire, and property damage due to their unpredictable nature. Not only that, fireworks are extremely loud and may be disruptive to your neighbours and could distress animals.

- Advertisement -

The loud noises, bright flashes, and sudden vibrations can be overwhelming to domestic animals such as dogs or cats as well as livestock animals.

In Ireland it is an offence to possess unlicensed fireworks under Section 80 of the Explosives Act 1875 and is an arrestable offence. Those found guilty of the offence could receive a maximum fine of €10,000, a prison sentence of up to five years or both.