Civic reception to honour Ennis students’ achievements

Mayor of Ennis Municipal District, Cllr Clare Colleran Molloy, hosted a civic reception in the Civic Room of the Buttermarket Building in Drumbiggle, Ennis, this week.

The celebration honoured those students attending school in the Municipal District who achieved all-Ireland status in an extracurricular activity with their school in the past year:

Ennis National School, All-Ireland Primary Schools Forza Badminton Champions

Ennis National School, National Credit Union – Primary Schools Quiz Champions

Coláiste Muire, All-Ireland Junior B Camogie Champions

Coláiste Muire, All-Ireland Cadette A Volleyball (U/16) Champions

Coláiste Muire, All-Ireland Senior Cross Country Team – Silver Medallists

Coláiste Muire, All-Ireland Cross Country Individual – Silver.

The event was attended by the Elected Members and Executive of Ennis Municipal District. The students were accompanied by their teachers and coaches, who gave an account of the journey that each of the honourees travelled in order to achieve all-Ireland success. The Mayor acknowledged the school management and teachers who invested the time and effort in developing and managing these teams.

Cllr Colleran Molloy made reference to the statistics indicating that female students tend to bow out of team sports during their teens and expressed delight at the large number of females being honoured. The Mayor commented: “These students are an inspiration to all of us. While they have an abundance of talent, it is their level of commitment and team spirit that has brought them all-Ireland success with their schools. ‘Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh siad’, that is why we invited the students in, to celebrate and officially congratulate them on their achievements.”