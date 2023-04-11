Gardaí seek assistance locating missing Cork man

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public’s assistance with tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Peadar Lynch who was last in Co Clare.

Peadar was reported missing from Macroom, Co. Cork since on Thursday 6th April 2023.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot 4 inches in height and of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Peadar was last seen in Ennis Co. Clare on the 17th March 2023.

Gardaí and Peadar’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Peadar’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.