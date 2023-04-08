No serious injuries in M18 collision

A mother and young child have been taken to hospital for assessment as a precaution following a road traffic collision on the M18 motorway in Co Clare this afternoon.

The single-vehicle incident happened shortly before 4.00pm in the northbound carriageway between junctions 13 (Ennis) and 14 (Barefield).

Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and Clare County Fire and Rescue Service all dispatched resources to the scene. Units of the fire service from Ennis were supported by additional crews from Shannon.

It’s understood that the estate car mounted the embankment and collided with a tree. The male occupant of the car was uninjured while a woman and young child are said to have been ‘shaken’ but otherwise unhurt.

All three were assessed at the scene by ambulance paramedics. The mother and child were later transported to University Hospital Limerick to be further assessed but it’s understood this is purely precautionary.

The northbound lanes were closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the incident. Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) motorway maintenance crews also attended the incident.

Once the vehicle had been safely recovered and debris was cleared from the roadway, the motorway was reopened.