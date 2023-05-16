No serious injuries reported after N68 collision

Four people were taken to hospital for assessment following to two car collision in Co Clare this evening.

The crash occurred at around 6.30pm on the main N68 Ennis to Kilrush road at Darragh.

The two cars collided outside a local filling station. One of the vehicles mounted a wall outside the garage while the second came to a stop in the ditch on the opposite of the road.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident.

While paramedics assessed all those involved in the collision, fire crews set up an emergency traffic management system in an effort to keep traffic moving. Vehicles were diverted through the forecourt of the filling station while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Two occupants from each vehicle were assessed and treated at the scene before they were removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. None of those transported to hospital was seriously injured.

Gardaí from Ennis are investigating the circumstances of the collision.