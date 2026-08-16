People, businesses and talent on show at Doonbeg Fáilte Fest

The Doonbeg Fáilte Fest Committee has announced that applications are now open for the West Clare Showcase, taking place in Doonbeg Community Hall from 11–13 September 2026, during the Amgen Irish Open weekend.

The Showcase is inviting local businesses, producers, craftspeople, growers, artists, community groups and individuals from across West Clare to take part and showcase something that celebrates the region.

The Fáilte Fest Committee is encouraging anyone who creates, makes, grows or offers something that represents the very best of West Clare to apply and be part of what promises to be a special weekend for the community.

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As organisers of the event, Jennie Drysdale and Councillor Rita McInerney welcomed the opening of applications and said the Showcase would provide an important opportunity to put local talent and enterprise in the spotlight. Jennie Drysdale said: “West Clare is home to an incredible range of talented people, small businesses, producers, craftspeople and community organisations. We wanted to create a space where that talent could be seen and celebrated. The West Clare Showcase is open to anyone who has something they are proud of and believe represents West Clare.

It could be something you make, grow, produce or provide – we want to hear from you. We would particularly encourage people who may never have taken part in something like this before to consider applying. This is about creating an inclusive showcase of the diversity and talent that exists throughout West Clare.”

Councillor Rita McInerney said: “The Amgen Irish Open weekend provides us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase West Clare to visitors from near and far. We have an opportunity to demonstrate that West Clare is about much more than our spectacular scenery – it is about our people, our businesses, our creativity, our food, our culture and our communities. Supporting local businesses and encouraging visitors to discover what West Clare has to offer is at the heart of this initiative. I would encourage businesses, makers, growers, producers and community organisations to put themselves forward.

You do not have to be a large business or have a long-established brand. Some of the most interesting and authentic things about West Clare come from small enterprises, individuals and community groups. This is an opportunity to tell that story.”

The Doonbeg Fáilte Fest, taking place from 11–13 September 2026, will celebrate the community, culture, enterprise and character of West Clare while welcoming visitors to the area during the Amgen Irish Open weekend. The Committee is also asking members of the public to help spread the word by liking, sharing and tagging someone who should be part of the West Clare Showcase.

Applications now open: Those interested in taking part can apply through the online application form:

West Clare Showcase Application Form

Applications close at 5.00pm on Friday, 21 August 2026.

Successful applicants will be contacted by 26 August 2026