Bus services affected by industrial action

Bus services from Limerick City have been cancelled as a result of what Bus Éireann has described as ‘unofficial industrial action’.

In updates posted on the company’s website, it appears that services across a large part of the country have been cancelled today.

The industrial action in Limerick has resulted in a large number of services on route 51 being cancelled which serves Shannon Airport.

A company spokesperson said: “Bus Éireann regrets to announce that due to unofficial industrial action taken by a small number of our employees, all services in Limerick have been impacted and are currently not operating today, 1 October 2023. We encourage customers to check the ‘Service Updates’ section of our website.”

“Bus Éireann is disappointed with this unofficial action and the impact it is having on our customers. Bus Éireann apologises to affected customers for these service cancellations.

Our customer care team can be contacted on 01 836 6111 or customercare@buseireann.ie,” the company added.

In a post on social media, Shannon Airport said: “Passenger Notice: Please be advised there is disruption to the bus services between Limerick and Shannon Airport today with no buses running in either direction. Please check directly with Bus Eireann as you may need to make alternate arrangements to get to Shannon Airport.”

The company has confirmed that the following services have been cancelled (several services earlier today were cancelled also)

10:25 Cork – Galway

11:05 Galway – Cork

11:25 Cork – Galway

12:05 Galway – Cork