Met Éireann issues Weather Advisory for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Ireland for a 24-hour period commencing at 3.00am on Sunday.

Forecasters say heavy showers or longer spells of rain will become widespread from the southwest on Saturday night and during Sunday.

They are also warning of some localised torrential downpours will occur with the potential for thunderstorms, lightning and associated gusty winds.

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Met Éireann added: “While they will be hit and miss, some localised flooding may occur.”

The advisory will be valid from 03:00 Sunday 30/08/2026 to 03:00 Monday 31/08/2026.

Forecast (Sunday)

A good deal of cloud about at first on Sunday with widespread showers. Some will be heavy and prolonged with a risk of thunder and localised flooding. Sunny spells will develop through the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Light to moderate southerly winds, fresh at times along parts of the coast, will become west to northwest through the afternoon and increase strong locally near the west coast in the evening.