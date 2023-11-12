Status Red wind warning issued for Clare

Update:

Sunday, 3.40pm – Met Éireann has upgraded its original Status Orange wind for Clare to Red.

The Status Red wind warning will come into effect at 3.00am on Monday and remain in place until 5.00am (Monday).

Met Éireann says it will be extremely gusty on Sunday night and early Monday due to Storm Debi with potential danger to life.

Possible impacts:

– Damage to exposed and vulnerable structures

– Disruption to services and transport

– Significant power outages

– Fallen trees/branches

Sunday, 11.40am – Met Éireann has issued three weather warnings for Clare including a Status Red storm alert for coastal areas.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for Ireland.

Met Éireann has said it will be very windy or stormy on Sunday night and Monday due to Storm Debi which will be accompanied by heavy rain with a chance of embedded thunderstorms and hail.

The possible impacts of the weather system include:

– Fallen trees/branches

– Localised flooding including wave overtopping

– Hazardous travelling conditions

The warning will take effect at midnight Sunday and remain valid until 3.00pm on Monday.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for a total of 16 counties including Clare.

Met Éireann says it will be stormy on Sunday night and Monday due to Storm Debi with severe and damaging gusts expected.

The possible impacts include:

– Damage to exposed and vulnerable structures

– Dangerous travelling conditions

– Disruption to services

– Damage to power lines

The warning will take effect at 2:00am on and remain in place until midday 12:00 on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Status Red storm warning has been issued for coastal areas from Valentia to Loop Head to Slyne Head.

Westerly winds will reach violent storm force 11 for a time, according to Met Éireann.

The warning will be valid from 2:00am to 5.00am on Monday.

Earlier: Met Éireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Ireland warning of the possibility of heavy rain and high winds.

The advisory will take effect at 11 o’clock on Sunday night, remaining in place until 1.00pm on Monday.

Met Éireann has said: “There is potential for a spell of wet and very windy weather over Ireland on Sunday night and for a time on Monday as a deepening depression tracks over the country.”

The possible impacts include:

Localised flooding

Poor road conditions

Fallen trees/branches

The weather service says further updates to this advisory will follow on Sunday, November 12th.