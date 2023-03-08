Live Updates – Clare now under Status Orange warning

Live Updates

Tonight’s Forecast

– Corkscrew Hill on the N67 Lisdoonvarna to Ballyvaughan has been closed to traffic due to the dangerous conditions.

– Cold and windy tonight with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow early in the night. This will lead to very poor visibility and hazardous road conditions. A clearance will extend from the west during the night with frost and ice developing under the clearing skies. Lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees, with fresh northerly winds easing light to moderate overnight.

– The N67 route from Lisdoonvarna to Ballyvaughan via Corkscrew Hill is only passable with 4×4 vehicles. A number of cars are stranded on the roadside and heavy snow is no reported in the area. (1.50pm)

– The road at Aill Na Searrach, just past the Cliffs of Moher on the way to Doolin is heavily covered in snow. It’s advisable to avoid the area.

– Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) crews have been busy gritting the N18 and M18 in Clare.

– The Quilty to Spanish Point and Lahinch to Doolin roads are reported to be in a dangerous condition. Flooding is also an issue on the route.

Met Éireann has upgraded the Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Clare to Status Orange

Further spells of sleet and snow today combined with strong east to northeast winds. Significant accumulations of snow are expected in some areas along with icy conditions.

– Thousands of customers have been left without power right along the west coast of Clare. High winds are being reported in the area.

Power outages have been reported from Cross on the Loop Head Peninsula all the way up the coast to Blackhead in North Clare.

– The N68 road at Crown Lissycasey is currently blocked and closed as a result of two separate incidents. A second bus has left the road (no injuries reported) while a truck has also jack-knifed. Avoid the area…

West and North Clare have been particularly badly hit by heavy snowfall. The N68 is reported to be treacherous with a number of minor accidents being reported. Two trucks are known to have left the road.

One passenger bus left the road and crashed into a ditch early this morning near Caherea, Lissycasey. It’s understood there were no passengers on board.

Traffic was a standstill at Caherea School for a time with compact snow preventing some vehicles from negotiating a hill.

Clare County Council has said: “Due to adverse weather conditions, some of the Clare Library branches may not be able to open this morning. We will advise once we have more information and know which branches are affected.”

The first of two Status Yellow weather alerts for Co Clare, issued by Met Éireann, has come into effect.

A Status Yellow – Snow-Ice warning for the entire country will come into effect at 3.00am on Thursday and remain valid until 11.00pm (Thursday).

Met Éireann says: “Rain, sleet and snow will spread northwards across the country later tonight (Wednesday night) and during Thursday accompanied by strengthening easterly winds. Accumulations of snow are expected in many areas along with icy conditions. Sleet and snow will likely transition to rain in southern areas for a time.”

The weather service says the possible impacts of the cold spell could include hazardous driving conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow – Low Temperature/Ice warning has also been issued for Ireland.

Widespread icy stretches have been forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning and could lead to hazardous driving conditions and possible travel disruption.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to prepare for further cold weather conditions as Met Eireann have issued a Yellow warning for snow over the next two days. This will lead to hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility.

Road users are being advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any journeys.

The RSA has the following practical advice for road users in snowy conditions:

Drivers are advised to:

Remove all snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey. Snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking, thereby causing sudden and severe restriction to your vision. It can also fall off during your drive and cause injury to pedestrians or a reflex action by another driver.

Clear windows and mirrors before you set out, use a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.

In snowy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.

In snowy conditions, visibility will be reduced. Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front (Target Fixing). This can give a false sense of security and you will be too close to be able to brake safely. In heavy snow, use your fog lights, turn off your radio and open your window a fraction, so you can hear other traffic, especially at junctions.

Use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure you are seen by other motorists (but don’t forget to turn them off afterwards).

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.

Drivers of high sided vehicles like trucks and buses are particularly at risk from both the dangers posed by snow but also from the high winds associated with heavy snow conditions.

For a copy of the RSA’s ‘Top 10 tips for driving in snowy conditions click here.

Clare County Council is also advising motorists to exercise caution and say it will be monitoring the situation for any changes in the weather forecast.