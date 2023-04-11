Status Orange wind warning for Clare

Live Updates:

– Met Éireann has upgraded the Status Yellow wind warning for Clare to Status Orange.

The warning will come into effect at 2.00am on Wednesday and remain in place until 5.00am (Wednesday).

Met Éireann is warning that it will be “stormy for a time with damaging gusts in excess of 110km/h.”

– Heavy rain has been reported across many parts of Clare with local flooding causing problems for motorists.

– The Status Yellow wind warning for Wednesday has now been extended to cover the whole country.

If you are travelling during the weather warning, please do so with care.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for several countries including Clare.

The weather service is warning of “very strong west to northwest winds developing. Widespread gusts of between 90 and 110 km/h expected, stronger in coastal areas and over higher ground. Wave overtopping in coastal areas.”

The warning will come into effect at 1.00am on Wednesday and remain place until 5.00pm that evening.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange – Storm warning has been issued for the Clare coast for Wednesday.

Met Éireann says west to northwest winds will reach storm force 10 at times on Irish coastal

waters from Roche’s Point to Loop Head to Rossan Point.

The warning will be valid from 6.00am on Wednesday until 4.00pm that day.