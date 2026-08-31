Shannon Airport welcomes USA Walker Cup Team

Shannon Airport welcomed the USA Walker Cup Team on Saturday, as they arrived on a United Airlines flight from Newark ahead of this weekend’s tournament at Lahinch Golf Club (5th – 6th September).

Speaking today, Vanessa McTigue, Commercial Director of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the USA Walker Cup Team on their arrival at Shannon Airport ahead of this weekend’s tournament in Co. Clare. As Ireland’s Gateway to Golf, we’re proud to welcome players, supporters and golf fans from around the world as the Mid-West prepares to host a remarkable run of major golfing events over the coming year.

It’s already been a busy summer for golf tourism, with enthusiasts arriving through Shannon to enjoy the almost 40 golf courses within a 90-minute drive of the airport, including some of the highest-ranked courses in the world.”

- Advertisement -

Susan Simpson, Head of Amateur Championships at The R&A, the organisers of the Walker Cup said: “Shannon Airport offers excellent connectivity from key cities in North America and across Europe, meaning players, officials and spectators can be on the ground and at the venue in just over an hour.

That level of convenience, together with the quality of the golf and the welcome players and visitors receive on Ireland’s west coast, makes Lahinch a fantastic setting for the Walker Cup and we’re really looking forward to the weekend ahead.”

Walker Cup 2026 is the first of two major golfing events taking place on Shannon Airport’s doorstep in September, with the Amgen Irish Open following at Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg from 9th – 13th September.

The one-year countdown to Ryder Cup 2027 at Adare Manor in Limerick also kicks off next month, marking the beginning of a 12-month period during which the region will be firmly in the global golfing spotlight.

Golf tourism remains one of Ireland’s most important international visitor segments, with North America widely regarded as the leading overseas source market. According to recent research by the IGTOA (Ireland Golf Tour Operator Association) over 70% of their members’ clients originate from North America, underlining the importance of strong transatlantic connectivity to the West of Ireland.

“Shannon Airport offers transatlantic services across five routes to four key US cities – New York, Newark, Boston and Chicago – which saw a 4% increase in seat capacity this summer. Together with multiple connections to European hubs, ongoing investment in infrastructure and customer experience, and its strategic location on the Wild Atlantic Way, this means that Shannon Airport is well placed to support continued growth in golf tourism to the region,” said Ms McTigue.

Shannon Airport is currently undergoing a €15 million investment programme aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and has recently introduced dedicated out-of-gauge baggage handling facilities for oversized equipment, including golf bags.

Shannon Airport’s capacity to accommodate future growth, combined with its operational flexibility, including a 24/7 365-day operation and the absence of slot constraints, uniquely positions it to facilitate increased visitor numbers associated with major events in the years ahead.