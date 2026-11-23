Aer Lingus has begun rolling out free Wi-Fi powered by Starlink on its short-haul fleet, bringing seamless connectivity to more customers flying in Europe.

Aer Lingus’ short-haul Starlink rollout takes off with EI-DVM, an Airbus A320ceo sporting the airline’s distinctive retro design. Already available on select European services, Starlink is expected to extend across 29 short-haul aircraft in early 2027, bringing free onboard connectivity to even more customers in time for next summer.

Finding the perfect restaurant on your way to Crete, streaming the latest episode of your favourite series on the way to Tromsø, or keeping the group chat going en route to a weekend in Paris, Starlink gives customers more choice in how they spend their time onboard.

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Starlink’s short-haul rollout will begin with family favourites including Spain, Portugal and Morocco, just in time for summer. Onboard, families can keep the kids entertained with their favourite shows, plan activities for when they land and stay connected with loved ones along the way.

Following its rollout across Aer Lingus’ long-haul routes, customers are using an average of 1.8GB of data per connected device*. Put into perspective, that’s enough data to keep the little ones entertained with around 22 episodes of Bluey, listen to over 50 hours of podcasts, or scroll through hundreds of TikTok videos to find the places worth adding to your holiday itinerary.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “The response from our customers to Starlink Wi-Fi travelling to our North American destinations has been fantastic, so we’re delighted to start bringing that same experience to customers flying with us across Europe.

“Our customers expect to be able to stay connected wherever they are, and that doesn’t stop when they step onboard an aircraft.

“Bringing Starlink to our European fleet is about responding to that demand and giving customers the fast, reliable connectivity they increasingly expect when they travel.

“Whether it’s keeping the kids entertained, catching up on work or getting a head start on the holiday, we want our customers to have more choice in how they spend their time with us.”

For more information on Starlink Wi-Fi with Aer Lingus, visit the Aer Lingus Starlink Wi-Fi page.

*Average data usage of 1.8GB per connected device, based on data collected across our A330 fleet from 1–31 October 2026.