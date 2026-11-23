In advance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two of the busiest days of the year for online shopping, Maureen Dalton, Head of Revenue’s Customs Postal Operations, is reminding consumers to check whether the advertised price of goods includes all tax and duty costs before making a purchase.

Where these costs are not included in the advertised price, additional charges such as VAT and Customs Duty may apply when the goods arrive in Ireland.

Remember when buying goods online from outside the European Union, including from Great Britain, additional costs arise. Customs Duty and VAT is chargeable on all goods imported into Ireland, regardless of their value.

- Advertisement -

What you should do

Check whether the total price you are paying includes Irish VAT and any Customs Duty. Some online retailers include tax and duty at the point of sale, meaning all taxes are included at the time of purchase, and no further Revenue charges arise on delivery.

If a website states, “taxes and duties included”, or shows import charges at the checkout, then no additional charges should arise on delivery. However, if this is not the case, you will be required to pay the relevant charges to the postal service or courier before your goods are released.

Check the retailer’s policy on customs and taxes. Read the Delivery & Shipping, Terms and Conditions or International Orders sections typically located at the bottom of the website’s main page. Where a website does not make this clear, customers should assume that VAT and Customs Duty may still be payable when the goods arrive in Ireland.

Please remember extra charges

Ms. Dalton reminds online shoppers about the changes to customs arrangements that were introduced in 2026 which relate to goods purchased online from non-EU countries, including Great Britain, and shipped to consumers in Ireland.

Since the 1st of July, a Customs Duty charge of €3 for each distinct item in a parcel applies to goods bought online from non-EU countries, where the goods are valued at €150 or less. Since the 1st of November 2026, the EU introduced the Union Handling Fee of €2 for each distinct item, which is applicable to all eCommerce goods, regardless of the value, where a seller ships goods from outside the EU to a consumer in Ireland. However, it should be noted that no Customs Duties apply when shopping online from Ireland, Northern Ireland or other EU countries.

The Union Handling Fee is paid by the eCommerce seller or by the business delivering the goods. However, they may pass on the charge to the end consumer. Consumers are also reminded that the Customs Duty associated with goods valued at €150 or less is non-refundable, unless the goods are found to be faulty. The Union Handling Fee is non-refundable, even where goods are later found to be faulty.

VAT refunds vary by website. Some online suppliers will refund the VAT you paid if you return an item, but many will not. This depends on how individual businesses account for their VAT liabilities. Consumers should read the terms and conditions on the website to ensure that they are aware of how the supplier will treat refunds before purchasing the goods.

It should also be noted that Customs Duty, the Union Handling Fee and VAT do not apply to gifts that are valued at less than €45 that are sent from a private individual outside the EU to a private individual in Ireland.

Beware

Revenue reminds customers to remain vigilant against fraudulent text messages and emails requesting payment of Customs Duties. Revenue will never contact customers by text message or email seeking payment of Customs Duties. Anyone who receives such a message is advised not to click on any links or provide personal or financial information, and to delete the message immediately.

Ms. Dalton also advised shoppers not to buy counterfeit goods which may be of inferior quality and unsafe. The public is also encouraged to remain vigilant against online scams and fraudulent sellers, particularly around high-demand shopping periods. Always ensure you are buying from a reputable source and be cautious of prices that appear too good to be true.

Further information

Further information on tax, duty, and import rules for goods purchased online for personal use can be found here.

Revenue has published a statistical report on the €3 customs duty charge which can be found here.