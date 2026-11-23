Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rain Warning for Clare, Galway, Kerry and Mayo.

Forecasters are warning that persistent rain could turn heavy and possibly thundery at times. This could lead to difficult travelling conditions and possible localised flooding.

A similar warning is in place for Cork and Waterford and will remain in effect until 5.00am on Tuesday.

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Forecast (Monday)

Cloud will increase from the west with outbreaks of rain developing along Atlantic coasts and spreading eastwards. Rain will turn heavy and persistent over Atlantic coastal counties later in the evening with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees, mildest in the south, in moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending eastwards over the country and turning heavy at times. A clearance will develop in the south and west overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, with moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly veering westerly and easing light with the clearance in the west and southwest overnight, which will allow mist and fog patches to form.

Tuesday

Damp or wet and blustery to begin in the east and north on Tuesday morning, as remaining outbreaks of rain continue to clear eastwards, with brighter and drier conditions gradually extending from the west, once early mist and fog patches lift. There is a chance of isolated showers along southern and western coasts, with a slight risk of those turning heavy or thundery with hail should they develop. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in mainly light northerly or variable breezes, remaining southeasterly and gusty in the east for a time.