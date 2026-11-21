Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the outskirts of Ennis on Friday evening.

The incident occurred on the N85 Ennis to Lahinch road at Loughville close to the entrance to the Woodlawn housing estate.

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Shortly before 5.40pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

National Ambulance Service paramedics, Gardaí and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident.

A female pedestrian in her 60s was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s body was conveyed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road has been closed between the Claureen Roundabout and Loughville while local diversions are in place.

A technical examination of the scene will be undertaken this morning by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were on the N85, Lahinch Road, Ennis, Co. Clare between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Friday 20th November 2026 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on (065) 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”