Schoolchildren disembarking from buses in low‑light conditions urgently need reflective outerwear to ensure they are visible to drivers and protected on their journey home.

That’s according to Aontú representative for Clare, June Dillon, Chair of ‘Safer Clare’ and member of the Clare Local Community Safety Partnership who says

“When I am travelling home in the evenings between 4.30pm and 5pm, I am struck by the number of secondary school children getting off school buses and literally blending into the darkness.

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It is almost impossible to see them. They generally have no high visibility or reflective clothing on when they alight from the buses and many proceed to stand at a junction, walk along a grass verge or attempt to cross a road, leaving them very vulnerable to being struck by a vehicle. They are simply not visible to drivers and other road users as alot of the time they are wearing black jackets or dark clothes.

It is a very dangerous situation where they could be killed or suffer serious injury very easily without improved visibility measures.

Research carried out by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) for 2021 to 2025 showed that an average of 36 pedestrians are killed every year.

These children and teens walking along rural or unlit roads face significant risks and any response should be shaped together with them and guided by their involvement for successful implementation”

I am going to raise this issue at the next Clare Local Community Safety Partnership meeting on 2nd Dec.