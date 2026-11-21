Shannon Airport has launched a new colouring competition, inviting children to help Robin and Wren, the airport’s feathered frequent fliers, add some colour to their holiday adventure.

The competition, launched to celebrate Shannon Airport’s award-winning Best Place to Fly From campaign, gives young art enthusiasts the chance to win an exclusive Shannon Airport goodie bag together with €1,000 for their school.

Children are encouraged to get creative, with entries now open to primary school pupils.

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Emily Brown, Marketing Manager at Shannon Airport, said: “Our Best Place to Fly From campaign has been all about celebrating the ease and enjoyment of travelling through Shannon Airport, brought to life by our fun, animated frequent fliers, Robin and Wren.

This competition is a way to extend that fun to primary school children, encouraging them to get creative and be in with a chance of winning a fantastic prize for both them and their school. We can’t wait to see the colourful entries that come in from across the country.”

Children can download one of three Robin and Wren colouring sheets via the Shannon Airport website. For further information please click here…