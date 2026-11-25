The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) today successfully prosecuted Dan Air for failing to comply with statutory Directions issued relating to air passenger rights.

This is the second time this year the IAA has had to seek prosecution of an airline for passenger rights offences, following a successful prosecution against FlyOne SRL in January 2026.

This case relates to 15 separate claims from passengers who were entitled to compensation and/or refunds under EU Regulation 261/2004 following flight disruptions (delays or cancellations). Dan Air was issued with the Directions by the IAA to compensate and/or refund the passengers in accordance with the EU regulation. Following their failure to comply with the Directions the IAA decided to prosecute the airline.

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The court found Dan Air guilty of all 15 offences brought and fined them €1,500 per case, for a total fine of €22,500. A contribution to the IAAs costs was also directed.

Michael Dowling, Air Passenger Rights Manager said: “Todays enforcement action by the Irish Aviation Authority demonstrates our commitment to holding airlines accountable for breaches of EU air passenger rights legislation. Passengers must receive the compensation and refunds they are entitled to under the law. We will continue to ensure that airlines comply with European consumer protection legislation for air passenger rights and will take enforcement action where necessary to achieve this aim.”

The IAA remains committed to actively monitoring airline compliance with air passenger rights legislation. Where airlines fail to meet their obligations, the IAA will not hesitate to pursue enforcement measures, including legal action, to protect consumers and maintain the integrity of the regulatory framework.

For more information on Air Passenger Rights, visit www.iaa.ie/apr