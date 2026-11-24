Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault in Ennis town centre last week.

The incident occurred last Thursday evening the 19th November at 4pm in Abbey St Carpark.

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A young girl was approached by a male who slapped her in the face and walked off.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed this assault or has any information about the to please contact Ennis Gardai on 065 6848100.