KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Shannon Airport have announced a new daily service between Shannon and Amsterdam, commencing 28th March 2027. This marks the first time that KLM will operate from Shannon Airport.

The new route will give customers from the West of Ireland the opportunity to explore the Netherlands or connect to one of the 160 worldwide destinations in KLM’s global network via the hub at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

Customers travelling from Shannon Airport will benefit from connections with key European cities such as Brussels, Copenhagen, Geneva, Milan, Munich, Oslo, Prague and Stockholm.

The airline will also open up travel opportunities across the continents between Shannon and long-haul destinations including Accra, Buenos Aires, Singapore and cities across North America among others.

Jerome Salemi, Air France-KLM General Manager (UK & Ireland), said: “We are very excited to launch Shannon as KLM’s third departure point in Ireland. We also hope our new services will contribute towards the economic, touristic and cultural development of the region and the local community. We look forward to working with Shannon Airport on making this route a success.”

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Commenting on the significance of the new service, Ray O’Driscoll, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “This new KLM Shannon-Amsterdam route is a new chapter for Shannon Airport and a major win for the region. Amsterdam is a destination that has consistently featured in our discussions with businesses, tourism partners and stakeholders, and we are proud to deliver it now in partnership with one of Europe’s most respected airlines. Having KLM join Shannon Airport’s airline family is a strong endorsement of the region’s economic strength and growth potential.

“We reached a 17 year high in 2026 with 40 routes operating from Shannon, and today’s announcement means we’ll grow that to 44 in 2027. Thanks to the fantastic response from passengers to our expanding network, Shannon Airport was named Ireland’s fastest growing airport this summer, and we’re incredibly grateful for that. We know this new Shannon – Amsterdam route will be hugely popular, and we look forward to working with KLM to maximise the benefits of our new partnership”

The new service will be operated by KLM Cityhopper using Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft, as part of their recently expanded role in Europe.

Flight times vary by day of the week and season. An adjusted schedule will operate during the peak summer season. For current departure and arrival times and to book tickets please visit KLM.ie.

Chairperson of the Shannon Airport Oireachtas Group, Cathal Crowe TD, has welcomed the announcement.

Deputy Crowe, who also serves as Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Aviation, said the announcement represents a significant development for Shannon Airport and a major boost for connectivity, tourism and business across the Mid-West.

According to Deputy Crowe: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome this announcement from KLM, which will commence in March 2027. This is a hugely positive development for Shannon Airport and for the entire region.

“The need for a direct connection between Shannon and Amsterdam is something I have raised dozens of times in Dáil Éireann. I have consistently highlighted the importance of securing a major European hub connection for Shannon and the enormous opportunities that such a service would bring.

“I want to commend everyone involved in bringing this service to fruition, including KLM and Ray O’Driscoll and his management team at Shannon Airport. Securing new routes requires sustained work and engagement, and this announcement is a very welcome reward for those efforts.

“I have long argued that regional balance in Irish aviation must mean more than simply maintaining existing services. It must mean actively pursuing new routes, new airlines and better international connectivity for regions outside Dublin.

“This announcement is a significant step in that direction. It is a very good day for Shannon Airport and an even better day for the people, businesses and communities of the Mid-West.”