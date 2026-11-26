Shannon Airport is set to benefit from an investment of over €20 million in its aviation fuel infrastructure under an agreement with international energy logistics and infrastructure company, Exolum.

Following a competitive public procurement process, Exolum has been awarded the concession to manage Shannon Airport’s aviation fuelling operation and infrastructure, including storage, distribution and into-plane fuelling services, for a period of 25 years.

As part of the agreement, an initial €20 million will be invested in upgrading critical fuel infrastructure at Shannon Airport. The investment programme will include the construction of a new hydrant network, replacing the existing system, which supplies fuel to the airport’s East and West Aprons. It will also include the refurbishment of the fuel storage facility including the construction of nine new tanker unloading points. This will create an alternative fuel supply route thereby strengthening the resilience of the logistic chain.

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Other elements of the project will include the refurbishment of the existing maritime aviation fuel reception system linking the jetty with the storage facility. Energy-efficient LED lighting will also be installed.

Commenting on their awarding of the concession to Exolum, Ray O’Driscoll, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said: “As Shannon Airport continues to grow its role as a key gateway for transatlantic and European services, investment in critical infrastructure is essential.

This investment of over €20 million by Exolum future-proofs Shannon Airport’s critical fuel supply infrastructure, strengthening the capacity and resilience needed to support our growth ambitions and the aviation industry’s transition to more sustainable operations.”

Javier Goñi, CEO of Exolum, said: “This concession consolidates our presence at Shannon Airport, a strategic hub for transatlantic air links. The trust placed in Exolum recognises our ability to ensure a safe and efficient fuel supply that meets the highest quality standards.

Our experience at more than 50 airports across Europe and the Americas enables us to continue growing in a business that is strategic for the company and to provide solutions tailored to the needs of each airport.”

The upgraded infrastructure will be designed to meet Shannon Airport’s fuel requirements over the coming decades while maintaining high standards of safety, operational efficiency and environmental performance.

Shannon Airport has already incorporated sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into its operations in line with the EU’s ReFuelEU Aviation requirements. The airport’s fuel facility holds ISCC EU and ISCC CORSIA certifications for the management of SAF, supporting the traceability of sustainable aviation fuels and compliance with applicable sustainability criteria.

The facility also holds ISO 9001 certification for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety.