Several flights to Shannon Airport were forced to divert to other airports this afternoon and evening while some scheduled outbound services were also cancelled.

Thick fog has affected much of the county for most of the day resulting in the disruption.

Ryanair flight FR-109 diverted to Cork early in the afternoon without attempting an approach to Shannon.

- Advertisement -

Later, Ryanair’s FR-9804 flight from Rome also diverted to Dublin soon after crossing the Irish coast over Wexford. The return leg to Rome was later cancelled.

Soon afterwards by the FR-5030 Ryanair service from Lanzarote and the FR-1348 from Fuerteventura, both in the Canary Islands, diverted to Cork.

Aer Lingus flights EI-385 and EI-387 from London Heathrow to Shannon also diverted to Cork Airport because of the poor visibility. The EI-386 and EI-388 services from Shannon to Heathrow were cancelled as a result.

Passengers are advised to contact their airline to check on the status of their flights.