Leading home care provider Dovida is recruiting more caregivers in Clare as demand for home support continues to grow.

To help meet this increasing need, Dovida is encouraging people looking for a flexible and rewarding career in care to join its local team. Dovida caregivers help people live independently in their own homes and communities. The company is committed to supporting its caregivers every step of the way and offers flexible schedules, ongoing training, upskilling, and career progression opportunities.

Research published by Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI)* in September 2026 found that there were 748 people on a waiting list for home support services across the Clare and Limerick County Integrated Health Area (IHA)* at the end of last year. With more people also choosing to age at home, close to their families, friends and communities, growing the home care workforce will be essential to ensure that people can access the support they need while staying connected to the people and places that matter most to them.

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Making a difference

As well as making a genuine difference in their clients’ lives, many caregivers find the role deeply rewarding on a personal level.

“One thing that’s really nice for me is that I learn things from my clients,” said Dovida caregiver Vanessa Souto. “I help them, but they help me as well. I learn things about life, about Ireland, and this is really good for me,” she added.

For Emma McGrath, Dovida Caregiver of the Year 2026, her relationships with older clients have also shaped the way she thinks about her own life and the kind of person she wants to be.

“I have massive respect for older people, and working with them on a daily basis has taught me so much about myself, who I am, and who I want to be,” said Emma.

As Ireland’s largest and longest-established home care company, Dovida has been employing people in Ireland since 2005, and Brian O’Sullivan, Dovida Limerick and Clare General Manager, is excited to welcome new caregivers to the team.

“Most people want to remain living independently in their own homes and communities for as long as they can. Our caregivers make that possible every day by providing practical support, companionship and reassurance to our clients and their families,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

“Caregiving is a very rewarding profession, and we’re excited to welcome new caregivers to the team to help us support more people to live safe and well at home,” he added.

Anyone interested in pursuing a rewarding career in care is encouraged to visit dovida.ie or call 1800 911 855.