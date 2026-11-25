A milestone will be celebrated in Montpelier-O’Briensbridge on Saturday, 28 November, with the official opening of the newly renovated Old School Multipurpose Space.

Once in a state of dereliction, with extensive dry rot affecting its floors and walls, the Old School has been transformed into a welcoming space for connection, learning and wellbeing.

Since reopening in September, the volunteer-run community centre has become a hive of activity, welcoming people from Montpelier, O’Briensbridge and neighbouring communities.

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Its growing programme includes adult pop choir, line dancing, Pilates, yoga, sound baths, strength and conditioning, and medical exercise classes. The centre also hosts a Diploma in Reflexology, alongside services provided by a psychotherapist, speech and language therapist, and holistic therapists.

Chairperson Paul Slattery reflected on the significance of the project: “For us, this project has always been about more than renovating a building. It’s about creating a place where people feel welcome, where connections are made and where our community can continue to grow and thrive. Seeing the Old School filled with activity again has been incredibly rewarding, and we’re excited about what lies ahead.”

The transformation was made possible primarily through funding from the Community Centres Investment Fund, alongside generous sponsorship and support from local businesses, councillors and community members.

The opening marks another step in the centre’s redevelopment, with renovations to the remaining areas of the building commencing in the coming weeks.

The celebration takes place on Saturday, 28 November, from 3pm to 5pm, with the official opening performed by Bishop Fintan Monahan, Bishop of Killaloe, live music from the BUGs (Bradshaws Ukulele Group), and teas, coffee, sandwiches and cakes provided by Nellie’s Coffee House.

Everyone is warmly welcome to join the celebrations!