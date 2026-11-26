The Irish Chamber Orchestra (ICO) will present Christmas Magic, a sumptuous festive feast filled with glorious melodies, much-loved carols and the uplifting sounds of the season in Limerick on 16th December.

There is no better way to welcome the magic of Christmas than with a wonderful evening of music. ICO welcomes soprano Ava Dodd, the Irish Youth Choir, conductors Patrick Barrett and Lynsey Callaghan, and Guest Leader/Violin Joel Bardolet for Christmas Magic, a sumptuous festive feast filled with glorious melodies, much-loved carols and the uplifting sounds of the season.

Bringing together the sparkling brilliance of Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, the joyful exuberance of Mozart’s Alleluia from Exsultate, Jubilate and the beautiful choral writing of John Rutter’s Angels’ Carol, this is a programme brimming with festive spirit. From the gentle tenderness of Silent Night and the timeless beauty of O Holy Night to the infectious energy of Gaudete and The Wexford Carol, there is something to warm hearts.

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Audiences can look forward to a rich musical journey, with Humperdinck’s enchanting Evening Prayer, the much-loved We Three Kings, the irresistible Italian charm of Santa Lucia and the beautiful Leggenda per la Notte di Natale adding further colour to this festive collection. Enjoy a special musical evening with family and friends or simply take time out to savour some wonderful music. Christmas Magic promises an uplifting celebration!

Join ICO for their first time at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick, on Wednesday 16 December @ 7.30pm – tickets already selling briskly!

Proudly based at the University of Limerick, Irish Chamber Orchestra brings exceptional artists and inspiring music to audiences across Ireland and beyond, championing new work and nurturing emerging talent. Supported by The Arts Council / An Chomhairle Ealaíon.

Visit irishchamberorchestra.com.



Irish Chamber Orchestra – Joel Bardolet Guest Leader/Violin

Ava Dodd, Soprano

Irish Youth Choir – Patrick Barrett Conductor/Lynsey Callaghan Conductor

Corelli Christmas Concerto Op.6 No.8

Rutter Angels’ Carol

Mozart Exultate Jubilate K.165: Alleluia

Mohr/Gruber Silent Night (Arr. Kenneth Rice)

McGlynn Gaudete

Humperdinck Evening Prayer (Hansel & Gretel)

Hopkins We Three Kings (Arr. Michael Higgins)

Trad./Cottrau Santa Lucia (Arr. Kenneth Rice)

Trad. The Wexford Carol (Arr. Kenneth Rice)

Capuis Leggenda per la Notte di Natale

Adam O Holy Night