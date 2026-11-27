Ennis Chamber’s #BuyLocalFlyLocal promotion returns for its eighth year on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December 2026.

Supported by The Shannon Airport Group, the campaign encourages people to shop locally in the run-up to Christmas while also highlighting destinations served from Shannon Airport.

How does it work? Spend €20 or more at a participating Ennis business over the weekend over December 5 & 6 to enter the draw. There are two prizes up for grabs:

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Flights for 2 from Shannon to Madrid, plus €400 spending money from Ennis Chamber

Flights for 2 from Shannon to Milan Bergamo, plus €400 spending money from Ennis Chamber

Look out for posters and entry forms in the 60 + participating businesses.

Ennis shops, cafés and bars interested in taking part can register by emailing: info@ennischamber.ie.