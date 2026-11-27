Revenue Officers at Shannon Airport at Shannon Airport, with the assistance of Revenue colleagues based in Galway, seized 10 kg of herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport today,

The illicit drugs, with an estimated value of €140,000, were seized as a result of routine operations.

The drugs were discovered in a shipment originating from the USA and destined for an address in the west of the country.

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A spokesperson confirmed: “Investigations are ongoing.”

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.