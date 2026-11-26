Bunratty Castle & Folk Park has welcomed the cast and crew of the upcoming feature film A Night at Claridge’s, with production preparations having quietly commenced in October at the County Clare visitor attraction.

Directed by Whit Stillman and starring Laura Carmichael and Adam Brody, A Night at Claridge’s is set in England in 1943. The story follows Miss Roach, a publisher’s reader who leaves war-torn London for a boarding house outside town, where she finds herself caught between a charming American officer and the jealousy of a rival, setting the stage for an increasingly intense psychological battle as the story unfolds.

Production and filming are taking place at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park over a three-month period, with up to 70 cast and crew members expected to be working on the production. Producers are taking full advantage of the historic settings with scenes planned throughout the Folk Park including the recently renovated HB House, the famous Mac’s Pub and the landmark period home, Bunratty House, built by the Gort family c. 1805.

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The selection of Bunratty Castle & Folk Park reflects the attraction’s unique ability to authentically recreate a bygone era. Its carefully preserved heritage buildings, traditional village streetscape and historic Bunratty House provide a distinctive setting capable of transporting audiences to another time and place, making it an ideal location for period film productions.

Geraldine O’Rourke, COO, Clare Tourism Development DAC, said, “We are delighted to support the production of A Night at Claridge’s at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park. Hosting a production of this scale over several months brings significant activity to the area and highlights the important role the screen industry can play in supporting local tourism and the wider economy. It also demonstrates the appeal of Clare’s unique heritage assets and reinforces the county’s growing status as an attractive location for international film and television projects.”

The production marks a significant milestone for Bunratty Castle & Folk Park and further highlights the attraction’s appeal as a location for film and television production. The attraction has featured in numerous television documentaries and travel programs, most recently the Australian television series ‘Journey to Europe’.

Nathalie Lichtenthaeler, Producer, A Night at Claridge’s, said, “We are delighted to be shooting A Night at Claridge’s at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park. For a period feature set in 1943, the area couldn’t be more perfect. There are no modern street markings and everything is historically accurate, which lets us capture the era with real authenticity. Just as important are the people. Everyone has been so friendly and accommodating, and we have received such a warm welcome from the Bunratty team and the local community since arriving in Clare.”

Bunratty Castle & Folk Park is one of Ireland’s most celebrated visitor attractions, welcoming more than 300,000 guests from around the globe to explore its medieval castle, historic village and immersive living history experiences. Its role in A Night at Claridge’s adds another chapter to the attraction’s long and evolving story, bringing its heritage setting to the big screen for a worldwide audience.